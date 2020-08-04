We thought we'd gotten enough of our fix of Black-beauty excellence after watching Black Is King this weekend, but Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had other plans: Last night, the two revealed they would be releasing a highly anticipated single called "Wap" on Friday. While we're disappointing we won't be at a party chanting and dancing to the unreleased bop anytime soon, we can tell we're in for a treat based on the gorgeous single artwork.
For the cover, Cardi B and Megan pose back to back in nearly identical glam and accessories, from "WAP" doorknocker earrings to curled beehive updos by Kellon Deryck and Tokyo Stylez. Their makeup made us see double, with both women rocking bold cut-crease eyes and glossy lips. Erika La' Pearl, Cardi B's key makeup artist, was responsible for the Bronx-born rapper's look. As for Megan? Deryck, her go-to hairstylist, credited the rapper herself alongside La' Pearl for makeup in his Instagram post.
Advertisement
"Meg really be slaying her own face though!!" a fan wrote of Megan's burgundy-and-gold cut-crease and '90s-inspired dark lip liner. "Did you do your own makeup on that WAP flyer? If so, you beat sis! Your makeup is slayed," said another.
This isn't the first time the "Savage" rapper has done her own makeup for shoots or appearances: A few months ago, Megan shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "makeup by me." Last week, following an emotional live stream where she addressed recently being shot, Megan posted a selfie rocking shimmery shadow and a full face, which Deryck confirmed was a DIY look, too. "Sis a whole glam team on her own!" he wrote. "Did her own makeup and styled her hair." The star also did her own glam for her Guardian magazine cover in May — so, yeah, "makeup artist" should be added to her resume stat.
Like the rest of her eager fans, we'll be patiently awaiting the day Megan drops a tutorial — or better yet, a makeup collection or collab of her own. It's only a matter of time before beauty brands come knocking on her door...