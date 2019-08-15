Ashley Graham is going to be a mum. The 31-year-old supermodel shared the big news via Instagram Wednesday morning. She’s expecting her first child with her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin. Serendipitously, the public announcement came on the exact same day as the couple’s wedding anniversary.
“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
Of course, Ervin’s comment on his wife’s post was equally sentimental: “I love you, babe. (And I love you, baby).” The dad-to-be shared a sweet message of his own over on his Instagram, too. Next to a photo of the couple holding a sonogram, Ervin said: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”
Graham has filled so many roles throughout her career — from trailblazing model to outspoken body activist.
“My mum did the best thing I believe every mother should do,” Graham previously told Refinery29. “She never, in front of me, said that she was fat or ugly or that she needed to go on a diet. To this day, she doesn't do those things. I really encourage mothers to not judge yourself. Don't talk badly about yourself in front of your kids, because your kids are a product of you.”
It will be exciting to see how she steps into motherhood and how a growing family will influence — or not influence — her personal style. Considering the many memorable fashion moments Graham has had both on and off the red carpet, we’ll be keeping a close eye on her maternity style moves in the months ahead.
