My mum taught me to always have my hair in protective styles like braids. To this day, I have braids and don’t leave my natural hair out for too long. My hair is an integral part of my identity. Growing up, I didn’t know what my hair texture was until I actually cut all my hair off and went natural. I was about 18 when I first realised I had 'kinky' hair. I grew to like it because the majority of my life, my hair was straightened. I thought, How can I be proud of myself and my heritage if I can't even be proud of my hair, or know anything about it? I was about 5 or 6 years old when it was first relaxed, as it was easier for my mum to maintain. I associated beauty with having straight hair and it took me a while to see my natural hair as beautiful once I went for the big chop.