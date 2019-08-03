If I have kids, I want them to know that their hair is precious. If you do your children’s hair it teaches them how to look after it themselves and regard it as an important tradition. Even now, I still ask my mum to do my braids but I also make wigs for her or do her weave, so it’s like an even exchange. If I could go through that bonding experience with my mum again, though, I would definitely tell her not to relax my hair. I also wish she would’ve taught me Yoruba (our native language) and that I had monetised my hair skills!