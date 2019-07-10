Over the years, red carpet appearances from Beyoncé have become a rarity. So, when promotion began for the upcoming live-action rendition of The Lion King (in which Queen Bey plays Nala), we were antsy. Would she walk the carpets and hit the late-night circuit? Or stay low-key until the movie landed in cinemas?
Luckily for the Bey Hive, the singer showed up in full force for the film's L.A. premiere last night wearing a gorgeous protective style that is sure to serve as summer hair inspiration. Bey's hair was braided in super-skinny, side-parted cornrows by celebrity stylist Kim Kimble — a strikingly beautiful look that fans dubbed "finger-wave braids."
Compared to the Lemonade braids we've seen on Beyoncé in the past, these didn't sweep to one side of her head and were instead parted in a curvy, S-shaped pattern — similar to finger waves. Toward her hairline, Kimble styled single braids in swirls and pin curls to create a dramatic baby-hair effect. Then, starting at her crown, her cornrows went straight back into a ponytail that cascaded down to her waist. Many fans compared the singer's style to Josephine Baker, the world-renowned performer, World War II spy, and activist who wore a similar, slicked-down wavy look in the 1920s.
Obsessed with #Beyonce's vintage coif! And her whole vibe is giving me major #JosephineBaker vibes! Love!!! At the #LionKing premiere in Los Angeles. The hair looks even better close up! See a better view HERE: https://t.co/ehlFz4rWh4 pic.twitter.com/LNItwEF7Db— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 10, 2019
I'll be the first to say I want my hair braided like Beyonce's at The Lion King premiere— Charly (@Kaykaine5) July 10, 2019
@Beyonce killed this 🔥 WHO YOU KNOW HAVE FINGER WAVES and BRAIDS , she so rich she don’t have to choose 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/hnsFFapAmJ— FavChocolateYouTubeCouple🎬 (@yepthatsb) July 10, 2019
Like everything Beyoncè does, you can expect her hive to follow suit — so prepare to see a lot of similar braids in formation this summer (and when The Lion King premieres on July 18).
We have reached out to Kimble for the exact inspiration and will update this piece when we hear back.
