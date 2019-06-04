Beyoncé's Nala Voice In The New Lion King Trailer Is Truly Mesmerising

Rest well, sweet Lion King fans, as we have a salve to soothe our Pumbaa-shaped burns. After Disney released its first round of movie posters for the new live-action Lion King remake, fans felt betrayed by the jarringly aggressive depiction of the once jolly Pumbaa. But the salve is here, and it comes in the form of Beyoncé's soothing, sexy, lioness roar. Or rather, her Nala speaking voice — but I hope she roars in the movie.
In a new clip, titled, "Come Home," Nala (Beyoncé) pleads with Simba (Donald Glover) to come home. "You have to take your place as king," she says in a monologue that any child can recall. "Come home!" When Beyoncé — I mean Nala — speaks, you better listen.
Her smooth words and melodic delivery are welcome, considering some people were worried that the singer's Houston roots and slight Texas twang would sound strange coming out of a lion. Of course, they were wrong. The only thing better than Nala talking is Nala singing.
Speaking of Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), we also hear from the big guy himself in the clip, along with his trusty petite sidekick, Timon (Billy Eichner). Turns out, he's not so scary after all.
The only issue I have is that all these extremely realistic-looking animals have extremely sexy voices and it takes some compartmentalising to separate the furry animal from the famous star bringing it to life. And we haven't even heard the Glover-Beyoncé "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" duet yet!
