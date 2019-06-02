Beyoncé Broke The Circle Of Life With Her Lion King-Inspired Outfit

All hail the (lion) queen.
Beyoncé looked as regal as ever in her Lion King-inspired ensemble at this year’s Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, CA, on Saturday. The singer wore a sequined nude and gold-toned bodysuit (complete with a flowing gold cape!) that featured a lion’s face and feather mane across her chest. The outfit was a custom Georges Hobeika piece.
The fierce look was right in step with the evening’s theme, Journey To The Pride Lands, a nod to Disney’s highly anticipated CGI remake of The Lion King. The film stars Beyoncé as Nala alongside Donald Glover as Simba.
Queen Bey was joined by Blue, who stepped out in a puffy yellow dress and an elaborate African-inspired headdress. Mom and daughter were all-in on the Lion King theme: in a video Beyoncé shared of the two of them presumably en route to the gala, Blue channeled her best Rafiki as she lip-synced along to “The Circle Of Life.”
This was the third annual Wearable Art Gala, which was first held in 2017. The charity costume event is a high-profile fundraiser for Where Art Can Occur (WACO), a North Hollywood-based performance venue and gallery founded by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her husband, Richard Lawson. Stars including former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, and Marsai Martin were in attendance at this year’s event.
“Everyone has some creativity even if they’re a banker,” Knowles Lawson told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the gala. “This event takes people out of their usual comfort zones, and they really go all out.”
“If you think of the Met Ball, some people have called this Met West,” Lawson said.
A television special about this year’s gala will air on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on June 11.
The Lion King hits theaters July 19.