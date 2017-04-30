Beyoncé's Latest Fiery Red Gown Is A Pregnancy Flashback

An artistic vision in red, Beyoncé was the embodiment of a work of art at the Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The inaugural Wearable Art Gala proved to be a family affair with Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, Bianca Lawson, and Kelly Rowland all in attendance serving as the Gala's Honorary Chairpersons for the new creative center established by Tina Knowles Lawson and husband, Richard Lawson. Many other celebrities came decked out in outfits celebrating art and creativity.
"We are truly thrilled to establish a new creative center in Los Angeles where art can occur," Tina Knowles Lawson shared the night of the gala. "The purpose of this endeavor is empowering people to gain the skills and ability to identify and pursue their dreams no matter who they are or where they came from. It is also to give both professional and non-professional actors, artists and youth a place to celebrate their own talent and artistry."
Though she did not walk the red carpet at the gala, the singer took a moment to pose for this photo that could be a piece of art in and of itself.
Also present were Beyonceé's husband Jay Z and their daughter, and soon to be older sister to twins, Blue Ivy.
If you are looking at Beyoncé's ensemble, a silky, red Michael Costello dress, complete with a beautiful floral headpiece and feeling déjà vu, you're just having a little fashion flashback. She also wore a floor-length red gown to VMAs in 2011 while she announced that she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.
While they are obviously not a spot on match, the red dresses bear a lot of similarities. The most noticeable similarity being that Beyoncé stuns like the Queen Bey that she is in both looks.
