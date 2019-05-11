Beyoncé Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair — & Her New Look Slays

That’s right. The singer ditched her signature honey blonde locks in favor of a darker new look. She debuted it last night courtside at the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors game, and it’s safe to say more eyes were on her than the basketball game.
This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has switched her hair up, though it’s one of the darker styles (if not the darkest) we have ever seen the singer rock.
So, what prompted the new look? It was most likely was an in-chair decision. Rita Hazan, Beyoncé's longtime colorist, previously told Refinery29 that “everything is last minute” with the singer.
"We change it up frequently. She'll be lighter before I see her and then the next three weeks we'll change it again. It depends on what she's doing and what she's wearing,” Hazan said. “Whatever look she's going for, she goes to execute it fully — casual or formal."
Maybe she just needed a change following her highly successful Netflix documentary, Homecoming, or maybe it’s a sign of what’s coming next from the brain of Queen Bey.
The brunette hair paired with the incredibly popular tiny sunglasses trend she rocked courtside makes her look even more mysterious than she did before. Like she has a trick up her sleeve...or even a new album.
Regardless of the reason for the change, it definitely slays.
