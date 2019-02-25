It's rare that the Academy Awards red carpet is exciting from the second it starts, but this year's attendees did us the favour of turning up their beauty games big time before the show. Emilia Clarke decide to box-dye her platinum hair back to brunette, Bradley Cooper brought back Jackson Maine's famous beard, Charlize Theron arrived with a bob so sharp it could cut glass — and Ashley Graham updated a classic ballerina bun with an explosion of hair bows we did not see coming.
With one twirl, Graham — who isn't even nominated for an award — managed to steal the entire pre-show. From the front, she looked glamorous and classic with a smoky eye and middle-part combo, but then turned around to reveal a bun covered in mini velvet hair bows.
Graham's go-to hairstylist, Justine Marjan, revealed on Instagram that the bundle of accessories came custom from Jennifer Behr — which means they're probably out of all our budgets. (Just one single hair bow from the designer costs close to $200 (£153).
Price aside, it's clear this trend has officially been revived thanks to Graham... so we'll go to Target and get dupes later. Graham isn't the first celebrity to try the middle-school accessory recently — Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain have showcased their preference for the look in the past — but it's obvious that hers will go down in Oscars red-carpet history.
