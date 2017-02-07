Last year, Kim Kardashian uploaded a series of braid photos to Instagram — garnering an impressive 1.2 million likes on one post alone. That moment became the turning point for the hairstylist behind the plaits: Justine Marjan, protégé of renowned beauty mogul Jen Atkin. The shot quickly catapulted Marjan's Instagram — and celebrity — following by the thousands. And since then, she's had the likes of Olivia Culpo, Khloé Kardashian, and Kerry Washington (to name a few) perched comfortably in her styling chair.
This was all during the time "Instagram hair" (and makeup) was picking up serious speed — and Marjan was of the artists leading the movement. Aside from being a great hairstylist in her own right, she's uses her social media prowess to continually debut intricate updos, knots, and twists that look fresh, innovative, and completely different from anything you've seen. (We even dubbed her the queen of braids earlier this year.)
And the sentiment still stands true today — only it's not just the general public getting in on the action; major beauty brands are, too. Today, TRESemmé announced Marjan as its new global celebrity stylist to launch the drugstore hair brand's Repair & Protect 7 line and lead the female-only team during NYFW. It's a win-win for the up-and-comer, so to celebrate the announcement, we asked the hairstylist to walk us through some of her favorite social media moments. (So you, too, can up your hair selfie game!) Check it all out, ahead.