And the sentiment still stands true today — only it's not just the general public getting in on the action; major beauty brands are, too. Today, TRESemmé announced Marjan as its new global celebrity stylist to launch the drugstore hair brand's Repair & Protect 7 line and lead the female-only team during NYFW. It's a win-win for the up-and-comer, so to celebrate the announcement, we asked the hairstylist to walk us through some of her favorite social media moments. (So you, too, can up your hair selfie game!) Check it all out, ahead.