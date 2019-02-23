12 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History

But Hollywood's biggest beauty pageant isn't just pretty to look at — it feeds our hairstyling inspo (and wedding-prep Pinterest boards) for years to come. Remember Michelle Williams' perfect side-swept updo and fringe at the 2006 awards? It looks just as fresh today. Think you can't bring versatility to a buzzcut? Check out Danai Gurira at the 2018 awards. Afraid headbands are best left in primary school? Lupita Nyong'o proves otherwise. We could go on — and we do, ahead, with 12 of the most impactful, timeless, and copied hairstyles in Oscars history.