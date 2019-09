Chris Rock fearlessly attacked Hollywood racism at Sunday night's Oscars. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean his own performance was racism-free. In one particularly offensive skit, Rock introduced the audience to the "accurate and hard-working accountants" who would be tabulating the Academy's votes — "Ming Zhu, Bao Ling and David Moskowitz." He brought out three young Asian children dressed in suits and holding briefcases. Obviously, the bold comedian was skewering the racist stereotype that all Asian and Jewish Americans are math whizzes. He suggested anyone upset about the joke just tweet their outrage on their phones, "which was also made by these kids." Eek.Laura Kung is the mother of Estie, the biracial eight-year-old girl in the skit. She remembers the audition for the skit being quick and simple, only vaguely touching on the content of the joke. "I did wonder, 'Why all Asians?'" she notes in a new online interview with Public Radio International . "But I assumed there was a bigger picture, a more complex joke given all the emphasis placed on diversity at the Oscars this year."