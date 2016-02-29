Then, however, Rock gets serious. "Here's a real question everyone wants to know, 'Is Hollywood racist?' You know you gotta go at that the right way. Is it burning-cross racist? Is it, 'Fetch me some lemonade' racist? No, it's a different type of racist. I remember one night, I was at a fundraiser for President Obama — a lot of you were there — you know, it's me and all of Hollywood. It's all of us there and there's about four Black people there: me, Quincy Jones, Russell Simmons, Questlove...you know, the usual suspects, and every Black actor that wasn't working. Needless to say, Kevin Hart was not there. At some point, you get to take a picture with the President. I said, 'Mr. President, you see all these writers, producers, and actors. They don't hire Black people — and they're the nicest white people on Earth. They're liberals. Cheese!'"