Chris Rock Just Slammed Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

Carolyn L. Todd
There's not much Chris Rock didn't touch on during his bold, brilliant monologue. The host opened the 2016 Oscars by firing shots at Hollywood's stunning lack of diversity, and the Academy's failure to nominate a single actor of color this year. This much, we expected.

But some were shocked when Rock turned his aim towards Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who boycotted the awards show this year. "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited," Rock quipped. He also took a jab at her hubby's big paychecks.

"It's also not fair that Will was paid 20 million for Wild Wild West." Some viewers were big fans of what they saw as a well-deserved call-out of the actors' hypocrisy. Others thought it was inappropriate to make light of the issue and insult the couple. One thing we can all agree on? Chris Rock isn't scared of pissing anybody off. Below, some of the positive and negative reactions on Twitter.
