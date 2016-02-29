But some were shocked when Rock turned his aim towards Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who boycotted the awards show this year. "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited," Rock quipped. He also took a jab at her hubby's big paychecks.
"It's also not fair that Will was paid 20 million for Wild Wild West." Some viewers were big fans of what they saw as a well-deserved call-out of the actors' hypocrisy. Others thought it was inappropriate to make light of the issue and insult the couple. One thing we can all agree on? Chris Rock isn't scared of pissing anybody off. Below, some of the positive and negative reactions on Twitter.
Chris Rock cracking Will Smith over his awful movie, Wild Wild West was awesome #Oscars— Adam McGinnis (@adammcginnis) February 29, 2016
Chris Rock is real. He doesn't care about making ANYONE uncomfortable- whether you're a white person or Jada Pinkett Smith 💁🏽 #oscars— Elle (@candiceLfrank) February 29, 2016
"It's also not fair that Will [Smith] was paid 20 million for WILD WILD WEST." Chris Rock, killing it. #Oscars— Time Out New York (@TimeOutNewYork) February 29, 2016
Chris Rock is telling it like it is. A bit more ribaldly of course. Great observations on Will Smith.— Laurie Mann (@lauriedtmann) February 29, 2016
That Jada Pinkett Smith burn was a little awesome. Loving Chris Rock right now.— Sonali Karnick (@sonalikarnick) February 29, 2016
Will Smith after listen to Chris Rock insult him and his wife at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3ddgg7GA3j— Gregory J-B (@mistergjb) February 29, 2016
Chris Rock Showing up and making Hollywood uncomfortable is great ..making a snipe at Jada Pinkett Smith NOT #oscars #oscarssowhite— Shehla kamal (@shehla_kamal) February 29, 2016
opening monologue was terrible! Chris rock just finished talking about will smith making 20 mill a movie then asks for more opportunity— Clint Guitard (@clintfilmtech) February 29, 2016