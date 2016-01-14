The 2016 Oscar nominations revealed that the Academy has a lot of love for The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road.
The fact that The Revenant picked up 12 nominations should surprise no one. It's a splashy prestige picture directed by last year's winner, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie is a technologically challenging epic that was bound to do well in below- and above-the-line categories. Mad Max is something of a different story. Its triumph seems like something of an anomaly: It's a summer blockbuster about a dystopian world with crazy cars. Still, after growing momentum, people who follow the race had come to expect that it was a serious contender.
The nominations also were sadly predictable when it came to snubs. For the second year in a row, no actors of color were nominated. Get ready for #Oscarsstillsowhite.
But what did shock us when the nominations were announced this morning?
