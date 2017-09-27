The process itself isn’t painful at all – you’re aware something’s going on, but it never reaches uncomfortable territory. Russian Volume is understandably an intricate process, and a full set can take up to three hours. Daxita prides herself on being one of the fastest in London – I was out in just under an hour. Initially, I was shocked. There’s no denying that they’re dramatically different, even when you choose to keep them shorter like I did, which is perhaps why Daxita held off on letting me see myself in the mirror until she explained it’d take a minute to get used to them. And get used to them I did: by the time I’d made it back home, they already felt like an extension of myself. My usually eagle-eyed boyfriend didn’t even notice they were fake; instead, he just wondered aloud if I’d tried a new mascara.