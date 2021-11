Boughetto Is The Unapologetic Black Beauty Aesthetic Inspired By Social Change

Boughetto's new recognition is culturally important, too. "Black women are saying, 'We've had enough of trying to fit in, or trying to have an equal seat at the table,' so they are creating their own spaces," continues Pashcan'el. The stylist credits social media as a driving force behind renewed traction around the aesthetic, too. "We are seeing a new generation which is smarter and wants to stand for something. Black women are now saying, 'We are here and we're proud of who we are and where we come from.' They are not scared to shout it from the rooftops." In the '00s, we may have felt far removed from celebrities like Lil' Kim and Missy Eliott. But in the age of social media where you can reach your favourite celebs at the click of a button (and shop their looks online in the same, speedy way), the boughetto aesthetic has become more attainable. Makeup trends like microblading and Russian lashes are no longer reserved for celebrities with money. Now they are available in beauty salons and aesthetic clinics worldwide. Add to that our obsession with nostalgia for beauty trends of the '90s and early '00s (thin but defined brows, dark lip liner and heavily embellished nails ) and it's clear to see why boughetto is so idolised right now.