Last June, Los Angeles-based beauty reporter Darian Harvin and producer Dyana Larios created a document that listed responses from major beauty brands to the death of George Floyd, police brutality and BLM protests. It lists the date the company responded, if they are Black-owned, a link to their Instagram post, and any further actions or monetary donations they made to support the cause. A year on, it holds the names and actions (if any) of 161 beauty brands, though looking at the list it is evident that some haven't made strides towards diversity. Rhea says that any pledge is only as good as the mission behind it. "Throwing money at a situation is lazy activism and doesn’t solve any of the symptomatic causes behind the very explicit racism both in society and the beauty industry itself. To galvanise real, impactful change, brands need to continually educate themselves on the Black experience. This is not the time nor the place for an 'anti-racist book club' to show allyship." She adds: "Far beyond optics and profit margins, how can any global beauty behemoth aim to represent global markets if Black people are continually left out of the conversation?"