Thanks to a flood of new independent beauty brands such as Tandem, Plenaire and Distillery, buying products with sustainable, vegan and eco-friendly credentials is now easier than ever.
In 2019, these qualities are less of a trend and more a necessity for beauty obsessives everywhere and there's one place where you can discover the very best brands: the Indie Beauty Expo.
An exhibition meets marketplace, the expo recently returned to London for the second time to serve up the latest ethically conscious brands before they hit the mainstream, and this year was just as fruitful as the last.
From Skin Sapiens, who place a big importance on sustainable packaging and minimal ingredients (all listed on the back in order of concentration for ease of understanding and efficacy), to We Are Paradoxx, a brand which packages everything in aluminium (a material that can be recycled on an infinite loop), here are some of the best brands.