"I have terribly sensitive skin, so choosing green, simple and eco-friendly products is a must for me today. Plus, I love my time in front of the mirror – it’s a mindful way to start the day with a little self-love and also a great way to wind down after a busy day," she explains. "Knowing that the products I use are good for me and the planet makes it feel even more like I’m really doing something good. I think the biggest pain points for me are the amount of fragrance and plastic (both packaging and microplastics) you’ll find in many conventional beauty products today, which makes Distillery such a breath of fresh air."