"I knew he didn't want me sad. He'd want me to be happy. So, I try to look at it that way as well. You know, he wouldn't want his mommy sad, he would want me happy," Cooper-Jones said. "[If I could speak to him now] I would tell Ahmaud that things are going better than before, that we do seek justice at this point. I think Ahmaud will be pleased with how, you know, the family and I have approached it. How we waited patiently, not let it change us, the people who we are. Ahmaud was love. So, it changed me, but I still know there is hope and we just pray for the better."