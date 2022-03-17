This Feel-Good Sunscreen Passes The Vibe Check

For most of my adult life, I've been Team Lotion when it comes to body sunscreen. I'm notoriously paranoid about ensuring adequate coverage for face and body, and a lotion gives me the peace of mind I crave. Mists, in comparison, seem dangerously sheer — and if I hadn't tested Bask’s spray out and about in the bright Miami sun, I'd be skeptical if I was actually wearing sunscreen, that's how sheer the texture is. The mist is clear and dries down with an invisible finish, without leaving any residual product (or the feeling of it) on the skin. I have the type of skin that tans very easily and rarely burns, so I love this mist for quickly applying everyday. One thing to note is that there is a noticeable coconutty scent to the product; I personally don't mind it – if anything I'm here for the beachy energy — but if you're sensitive to fragrance, it's something to keep in mind.