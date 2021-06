The Best Clean Sunscreens For Happy Summer Skin

Now, unlike terms like "certified organic" or "vegan," the word "clean" doesn't have a strict definition when it comes to describing beauty products. Many major retailers, like Credo Follain , and Sephora , have their own clean-beauty standards and criteria; most restrict things like fragrance, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, to name a few common no-no's. To help simplify the shopping experience, we've outlined some of the best clean sunscreens on the market ahead — from dewy to matte and sheer to ultra-hydrating.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.