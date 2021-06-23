The Best Clean Sunscreens For Happy Summer Skin

Sunscreens! They're a summer-skin savior. But, finding the right formula can be sticky when you throw breakout-prone complexions and eco-friendliness into the SPF equation. This is where the idea of clean sunscreens comes into seasonal play. In addition to containing minimal synthetic and chemical ingredients, these special SPFs are usually made with mineral actives like zinc or titanium oxide that make sensitive skin (and the earth) happier.
Now, unlike terms like "certified organic" or "vegan," the word "clean" doesn't have a strict definition when it comes to describing beauty products. Many major retailers, like Credo, Follain, and Sephora, have their own clean-beauty standards and criteria; most restrict things like fragrance, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, to name a few common no-no's. To help simplify the shopping experience, we've outlined some of the best clean sunscreens on the market ahead — from dewy to matte and sheer to ultra-hydrating.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
