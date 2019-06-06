Setting Sprays With SPF Are Your New Summer Makeup Must-Have

Putting on makeup every morning requires a certain amount of time and effort — time you could've spent hitting snooze and going right back to sleep. When you've forsaken 30 extra minutes of rest for flawless foundation and well-placed blush, the last thing you want to do is reapply sunscreen throughout the day and end up with that perfect blush smeared on your forehead instead.
Still, sun protection is a non-negotiable, and reapplying is just as important as putting it on in the first place. Luckily, there's a solution in the form of setting sprays with SPF. Not only will these formulas hold your makeup in place for extended wear, but they also make reapplying sunscreen beyond easy — and can provide the daily protection you need if you haven't found an SPF moisturizer you love just yet.
So that you can add this one-and-done product to your makeup routine, we've rounded up the best setting sprays with SPF — just in time for summer.
