12 Innovative Ways To Get Your Moisturizer & SPF In One Single Step

With so much to do from day to day, there are some things that tend to fall to the wayside: flossing our teeth, responding to certain text messages, putting on sunscreen before leaving the house in the morning. We always tell ourselves we'll do better next time, yet here we are, still disappointing our dentists, slathering aloe on our sunburns, or coming to terms with the fact that we ghosted someone... again.
While we can't make you a better texter, there is a better way to stay on top of wearing sun protection daily. We'd even say it's easy: All you have to do is make sure that the product you never forget to use at the end of your routine — as in, your moisturizer — comes complete with its own dose of SPF. More face lotions and creams than ever are fulfilling that practical need, so no matter what your complexion concerns are, there's a skin-protecting solution with your name on it.
Ahead, the best and newest moisturizers with SPF to hit the market — so you can scratch one more thing off your mental to-do list.
