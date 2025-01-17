& Other Stories’ New Perfumes Smell So Expensive — But They’re Just £32

“I almost never encounter a scent that immediately makes me sit up and google its ingredients but Nocturnal Tales manages to be a rare exception. It has one of the most interesting profiles I’ve smelled in recent memory. You’re greeted by the crisp smell of tea leaves (something along the oolong variety, if I have to guess), while the tobacco note gradually introduces itself. I’m normally not a great fan of smoky scents but this one smells more like incense and stays close to the skin. It captures my heart from afar thanks to the velvety, honeyed aroma of osmanthus, one of my favourite edible flowers often found in Chinese desserts. It reminds me of a cosy teahouse in the best way possible.” — Venus Wong, senior writer