& Other Stories’ New Perfumes Smell So Expensive — But They’re Only $45

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Many of us see & Other Stories as a destination to shop effortlessly chic fashion staples, but we’d argue that the brand’s beauty range is equally worthy of your attention. Tucked between pages of collarless blazers and slip dresses are a handful of makeup and body care products that look and feel so much more expensive than they actually are.
But it's the brand's fragrance collection which has impressed beauty enthusiasts the most. Fun fact: Famous perfumer Jérôme Epinette — who has created scents for the likes of Byredo, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Floral Street — is the nose behind many of them, including Perle de Coco and Fleur de Mimosa. This January, the brand has expanded its fragrance offering to include four newbies: Desert Edition, Nocturnal Tales, Blank Pages, and Paper Blossom, all $45 each.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
These new scents from & Other Stories manage to pull off a rare feat: They are affordable perfumes that not only smell luxurious and complex but linger beautifully on the skin. While many affordable perfumes have impressed us lately (think Dossier and Oakcha), they tend to be weaker on the longevity front. & Other Stories’ offering feels different. Featuring notes like tobacco, cashmere, and pear, these newcomers don’t smell anything like a mass-fashion fragrance, and punch far above their weight when it comes to wear time and value for money.
Two Refinery29 beauty writers (and self-confessed fragrance obsessives) have put these eaux de toilette to the test this week. Read ahead for why one of them could very well be your signature scent in 2025.
“Desert Edition is deep and syrupy, a little like Parfums de Marly’s delectable Safanad, which I have on rotation in my fragrance wardrobe. Incredibly, it’s a snip of the price. The treacly nuances are down to vanilla-esque tonka bean, oak, and honey. While the brand describes it as a woody fragrance, to me it earns a space in the gourmand camp; it’s sweet — but not tooth-achingly so — and it’s very moreish thanks to edible notes of cardamom, pistachio, and hints of dried fruit. I can’t stop smelling my wrists when I wear it. I’m also surprised by how well it lingers on the skin and clothes for an eau de toilette. It gives my eaux de parfum — and even extraits, which boast an impressive 20 to 30% fragrance oil — a run for their money.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I almost never encounter a scent that immediately makes me sit up and google its ingredients, but Nocturnal Tales manages to be a rare exception. It has one of the most interesting profiles I’ve smelled in recent memory. You’re greeted by the crisp smell of tea leaves (something along the oolong variety, if I have to guess), while the tobacco note gradually introduces itself. I’m normally not a great fan of smoky scents but this one smells more like incense and stays close to the skin. It captures my heart from afar thanks to the velvety, honeyed aroma of osmanthus, one of my favorite edible flowers often found in Chinese desserts. It reminds me of a cozy teahouse in the best way possible.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“With musk and sandalwood, Blank Pages reminds me a lot of Diptyque’s Papier with a little hint of Calvin Klein CK One. It’s woody and clean, which makes me feel comforted, and while it also features spicy pepper and floral orris, it’s never overpowering. In fact, it’s one of the more subtle scents in & Other Stories’ burgeoning collection and reminds me of just-showered skin and ‘90s nostalgia. You’d think the freshness would disappear as it dries down, especially as it’s an eau de toilette, but it really sticks around. Wearing it is like taking a breath of crisp air. I imagine I’ll gravitate to this for spring and summer when I want something clean and soapy but with a bit more depth and interest.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’ve been turning to this sweet and fruity scent on miserable days when I feel like spring can’t come soon enough. Paper Blossom is anchored by effervescent notes of pear, which envelop me in a cloud of crisp sugariness (without going overboard). Pear is a note that typically fades quickly but it’s quite enduring in this eau de toilette, and the fruitiness hangs in the air around me for hours. I can also detect agave. Vanilla and tonka at the base keep the scent warm and familiar. Overall, this isn’t the most unique perfume in the collection but it’s a crowd-pleaser that will definitely get you tons of ‘you smell nice!’ comments.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
Shop our favorite & Other Stories perfumes
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT