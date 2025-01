Dossier’s Designer Perfume Dupes Have No Business Being This Good

“This is a really nice, warm floral scent. I’ve never tried Dossier before, but this perfume has left a solid first impression. It’s feminine but not too heady, which I find can be the case with white floral scents. As the name suggests, Ambery Jasmine features base notes of amber, vanilla and cashmeran (a synthetic, musky compound ), middle notes of jasmine, and top notes of blackcurrant, pink pepper and bergamot. It does indeed remind me of Valentino’s Born In Roma Donna with its mix of warm, musky florals and a touch of fresh fruit. For the price, I think it’s a pretty good alternative. My biggest pain point is that it didn’t last on my skin for longer than an hour or two (it’s touted as ‘long-lasting’ on the website so perhaps other users have fared better than I did). For this reason, this is a perfume I’d experiment with layering to extend or enhance the longevity of the fragrance — not necessarily a deal-breaker, but something to take note of.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer