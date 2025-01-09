Dossier’s Designer Perfume Dupes Have No Business Being This Good

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Buying a luxury perfume is as much about the fantasy as the scent itself. More often than not, you're paying for the name, the allure that comes with a much-coveted item and, let’s be honest, the pretty bottle that looks great on your nightstand. But what if you don’t care about all the extras? What if you just want to smell amazing without dropping hundreds of dollars? For those who don’t have a case of perfume elitism, this is where Dossier comes in.
Much like Oakcha’s perfume dupes, the affordable fragrance brand has quickly gained viral status on TikTok for its spot-on recreations of high-end scents — all at $59 or less. Ambery Saffron, $49, a cheaper alternative to Baccarat Rouge 540, $210, is a particular favorite, racking up hundreds of thousands of TikTok views in blindfolded perfume tests.
As beauty editors who own both the original designer perfumes and Dossier’s versions, we’ve done the side-by-side sniff test, and let us tell you — these fragrances deliver. Ahead, we highlight the best Dossier perfumes that replicate cult-favorite scents with none of the sticker shock.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
“Don’t ask me why, but most Baccarat Rouge dupes I’ve tried (Oakcha’s Sweven, Zara’s Red Temptation) all have a hint of burnt plastic to them. At first spritz, Dossier’s Ambery Saffron follows suit, but on the dry down — after about 30 minutes of wear — it becomes indistinguishable from its high-end counterpart. In a smell test where I sprayed one wrist with Baccarat Rouge and the other with Ambery Saffron, I really struggled to tell the difference. The only distinction is the staying power. I sprayed my coat with Baccarat Rouge last year and when I got it out of the wardrobe a few weeks ago, the smell immediately hit me. Ambery Saffron wears off quicker, but it really is close, and considering it’s a snip of the price, you won’t feel guilty about how much you use.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
“I love spritzing Libre before an important work meeting or a chic girls’ night out. This bold and empowering perfume is a cult classic for a reason, with notes of lavender, white florals, vanilla, musk, and a squeeze of citrus for brightness. Upon first spray, Dossier’s Floral Lavender captures Libre’s lavender-citrus freshness almost note for note. It dries down to a warm floral vanilla that lasts fairly well throughout the day. While it doesn’t have quite the same longevity, its sillage [when a perfume lingers in the air] is moderate, leaving a subtle yet distinct trail. At a fraction of the price, it’s a similar enough experience for me without the high cost.” — Sade Akinsanya, perfume lover and content creator
Valentino Born In Roma Donna Eau de Parfum
“This is a really nice, warm floral scent. I’ve never tried Dossier before, but this perfume has left a solid first impression. It’s feminine but not too heady, which I find can be the case with white floral scents. As the name suggests, Ambery Jasmine features base notes of amber, vanilla and cashmeran (a synthetic, musky compound), middle notes of jasmine, and top notes of blackcurrant, pink pepper and bergamot. It does indeed remind me of Valentino’s Born In Roma Donna with its mix of warm, musky florals and a touch of fresh fruit. For the price, I think it’s a pretty good alternative. My biggest pain point is that it didn’t last on my skin for longer than an hour or two (it’s touted as ‘long-lasting’ on the website so perhaps other users have fared better than I did). For this reason, this is a perfume I’d experiment with layering to extend or enhance the longevity of the fragrance — not necessarily a deal-breaker, but something to take note of.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
“Good Girl was one of the first viral fragrances I bought myself a few years ago. The sweet, spicy and seductive scent was truly love at first sniff. Think tonka bean, vanilla and cacao, paired with jasmine, tuberose, almond, coffee and bergamot. It was a combo that I couldn’t get enough of. So how does Dossier’s rendition stack up? Fruity Almond opens with a sweet almond-coffee blend that smells close enough, but the notes of cigar are missing. It dries down to a creamy vanilla and tonka bean base that’s warmly reminiscent of the original, but doesn’t pack the same punch. Though it lacks Good Girl’s staying power, it has a noticeable sillage and provides excellent value as an everyday alternative that captures the essence of Good Girl without the luxury price. I have it in my work handbag for top-ups.” — Sade Akinsanya, perfume lover and content creator
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
“While Woody Sandalwood is a really nice fall perfume — similar to Oakcha Ruhe, another dupe of the Labo scent — I found the Dossier version to be much lighter than the original. At first spray, I picked up some additional florals (possibly orris) that I didn't notice in Santal 33 at all. The staying power is not quite there, either. When I spray Le Labo, I can still smell it on my clothes days later, while the dupe wears off within a few hours. Unrelated to the formula, I do love the pump atomizer on the Dossier bottle, as it mists the scent so evenly and finely.” — Kate Spencer, senior affiliate partnership manager
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
“Gucci Bloom is an intermixture of lush white florals including heady tuberose and creamy jasmine — and until now, nothing has come close to nailing its instant dopamine hit and impressive sillage. Floral Honeysuckle, however, comes very close. On clothes, I can’t tell the difference between them, but Gucci Bloom is a little more intense and longer-lasting on the skin. Still, if you don’t mind topping up during the day, Dossier’s version is an extraordinarily similar alternative. I’ll be taking this on vacation with me rather than my full-size, chunky bottle of Bloom, as it’s a nifty 1.7 oz.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette
“Though more under the radar than some of Dior’s other cult classics, like J’adore and Miss Dior, Blooming Bouquet has a special place in my heart. It smells so feminine, tender and optimistic, with fruity notes of pear and bergamot forming a joyful chorus with peony and Damask rose. Citrus Peony is pretty much spot-on, with a slightly fruitier profile (it also contains raspberry and peach at the base) and a muskier dry down. Blooming Bouquet has fantastic staying power for an eau de toilette, lasting for a whole day, while Dossier’s version wears off after four or five hours.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
“Owing to almost 10 years in beauty, my party trick is correctly guessing the perfume that people are wearing when I first meet them. Prada Paradoxe? I knew it. Phlur Father Figure? Unmistakable. I’d totally forgotten which high-end fragrance Woody Sage was meant to be inspired by, but at first sniff it came to me immediately: This is Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt down to a T. The high-end version is equal parts fresh and musky, which makes it my go-to in summer when I want something light and comforting — but I wish it lasted longer. I’m happy to report that Dossier’s iteration has pretty decent staying power. In fact, it outlasted Jo Malone on my skin by a few hours. At $29, this is a no-brainer.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette
“Many have called Beach Walk the quintessential ‘sunscreen scent’ but it smells way more premium than your typical summer perfume. I normally wrinkle my nose at coconut-heavy fragrances but the creamy coconut milk is elegantly pared down by tropical ylang ylang and almondy heliotrope, finished off with zingy bergamot, lemon and pink pepper. Aquatic Coconut has an almost completely identical coconut sunscreen meets salty sea air opening, but makes a slightly less powerful first impression than the original. It smells lighter and more marine, which I happen to love as it reminds me more authentically of seaside walks. A common pet peeve for Dossier scents is that they’re not quite as long-lasting as the fragrances they’re inspired by so I was surprised by the longevity of this one: I can still catch traces of the perfume when I move my arms around the next morning. For $29, I’m beyond impressed.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
