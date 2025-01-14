All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Buying a luxury perfume is as much about the fantasy as the scent itself. More often than not, you're paying for the name, the allure that comes with a much-coveted item and, let’s be honest, the pretty bottle that looks great on your nightstand. But what if you don’t care about all the extras? What if you just want to smell amazing without dropping hundreds of dollars? For those who don’t have a case of perfume elitism, this is where Dossier comes in.
Much like Oakcha’s perfume dupes, the affordable fragrance brand has quickly gained viral status on TikTok for its spot-on recreations of high-end scents — all at £39 or less. Ambery Saffron, £39, a cheaper alternative to Baccarat Rouge 540, £245, is a particular favourite, racking up hundreds of thousands of TikTok views in blindfolded perfume tests.
As beauty editors who own both the original designer perfumes and Dossier’s versions, we’ve done the side-by-side sniff test, and let us tell you — these fragrances deliver. Ahead, we highlight the best Dossier perfumes that replicate cult-favourite scents with none of the sticker shock.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
“Don’t ask me why, but most Baccarat Rouge dupes I’ve tried (Oakcha’s Sweven, Zara’s Red Temptation) all have a hint of burnt plastic to them. At first spritz, Dossier’s Ambery Saffron follows suit, but on the dry down — after about 30 minutes of wear — it becomes indistinguishable from its high-end counterpart. In a smell test where I sprayed one wrist with Baccarat Rouge and the other with Ambery Saffron, I really struggled to tell the difference. The only distinction is the staying power. I sprayed my coat with Baccarat Rouge last year and when I got it out of the wardrobe a few weeks ago, the smell immediately hit me. Ambery Saffron wears off quicker, but it really is close, and considering it’s a snip of the price, you won’t feel guilty about how much you use.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
“I love spritzing Libre before an important work meeting or a chic girls’ night out. This bold and empowering perfume is a cult classic for a reason, with notes of lavender, white florals, vanilla, musk, and a squeeze of citrus for brightness. Upon first spray, Dossier’s Floral Lavender captures Libre’s lavender-citrus freshness almost note for note. It dries down to a warm floral vanilla that lasts fairly well throughout the day. While it doesn’t have quite the same longevity, its sillage [when a perfume lingers in the air] is moderate, leaving a subtle yet distinct trail. At a fraction of the price, it’s a similar enough experience for me without the high cost.” — Sade Akinsanya, perfume lover and content creator
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
“Good Girl was one of the first viral fragrances I bought myself a few years ago. The sweet, spicy and seductive scent was truly love at first sniff. Think tonka bean, vanilla and cacao, paired with jasmine, tuberose, almond, coffee and bergamot. It was a combo that I couldn’t get enough of. So how does Dossier’s rendition stack up? Fruity Almond opens with a sweet almond-coffee blend that smells close enough, but the notes of cigar are missing. It dries down to a creamy vanilla and tonka bean base that’s warmly reminiscent of the original, but doesn’t pack the same punch. Though it lacks Good Girl’s staying power, it has a noticeable sillage and provides excellent value as an everyday alternative that captures the essence of Good Girl without the luxury price. I have it in my work handbag for top-ups.” — Sade Akinsanya, perfume lover and content creator
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
“While Woody Sandalwood is a really nice autumn perfume — similar to Oakcha Ruhe, another dupe of the Labo scent — I found the Dossier version to be much lighter than the original. At first spray, I picked up some additional florals (possibly orris) that I didn't notice in Santal 33 at all. The staying power is not quite there, either. When I spray Le Labo, I can still smell it on my clothes days later, while the dupe wears off within a few hours. Unrelated to the formula, I do love the pump atomiser on the Dossier bottle, as it mists the scent so evenly and finely.” — Kate Spencer, senior affiliate partnership manager
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
“Owing to almost 10 years in beauty, my party trick is correctly guessing the perfume that people are wearing when I first meet them. Prada Paradoxe? I knew it. Phlur Father Figure? Unmistakable. I’d totally forgotten which high-end fragrance Woody Sage was meant to be inspired by, but at first sniff it came to me immediately: This is Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt down to a T. The high-end version is equal parts fresh and musky, which makes it my go-to in summer when I want something light and comforting — but I wish it lasted longer. I’m happy to report that Dossier’s iteration has pretty decent staying power. In fact, it outlasted Jo Malone on my skin by a few hours. At £29, this is a no-brainer.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
