“Don’t ask me why, but most Baccarat Rouge dupes I’ve tried ( Oakcha’s Sweven Zara’s Red Temptation ) all have a hint of burnt plastic to them. At first spritz, Dossier’s Ambery Saffron follows suit, but on the dry down — after about 30 minutes of wear — it becomes indistinguishable from its high-end counterpart. In a smell test where I sprayed one wrist with Baccarat Rouge and the other with Ambery Saffron , I really struggled to tell the difference. The only distinction is the staying power. I sprayed my coat with Baccarat Rouge last year and when I got it out of the wardrobe a few weeks ago, the smell immediately hit me. Ambery Saffron wears off quicker, but it really is close, and considering it’s a snip of the price, you won’t feel guilty about how much you use.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director