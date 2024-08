These 9 Perfume Dupes Are So Good, They Could Easily Pass For The Real Thing

“Byredo’s Gypsy Water is my all-time favorite unisex scent. It has that rare alchemy of refreshing, creamy, and woodsy notes that smell interesting on both me and my partner, albeit in different ways. On him, the scent reminds me of a sharp gin and tonic — the juniper and pine notes immediately jump out — while it has a more subtle profile on my skin. I would say that Oakcha’s Morning Rain is like a more palatable younger sibling to Gypsy Water. While you can still detect the citrusy and leafy top notes, the vanilla, amber, and sandalwood base is more prominent, making this a muskier and warmer experience. I would even say that Morning Rain has a lovelier initial blast compared to the original, since it smells less alcoholic to my nose. I do find that it requires a few more sprays to get my desired level of sillage [diffusion of the scent as you move around]. But given this retails for less than a quarter of Byredo’s price tag, I feel rather comfortable dousing myself in the perfume. My partner also loves it, so I’m certain we’ll go through the whole bottle in no time.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer