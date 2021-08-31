The Affordable Perfumes Beauty Editors Are Obsessed With Right Now

The most expensive beauty product in your bathroom cabinet right now is probably your signature perfume. Fragrance is (and always has been) notoriously luxe, with big name fashion brands and celebrities serving up spendy scents to die for. But what if we told you that you don't always have to spend a small fortune to smell incredible?
Thanks to the likes of Zara and & Other Stories to name a handful of brands, finding love at first spritz (without totally breaking the bank) is easier than ever. In fact, there are some big names behind this year's pocket-friendly fragrances, including the iconic Jo Malone and even Byredo's Ben Gorham.
So which affordable perfumes smell amazing and actually last? Ahead, the UK's most trusted beauty editors sort the worthy from the waste of times to share their favourite fragrances under £30.
