Jo Malone Has Created 4 More Zara Perfumes & We Tried Them All

Jacqueline Kilikita
Photo by Kristine Romano.
In 2019, Zara joined forces with Jo Malone (CBE of Jo Loves fragrance) to deliver a collection of luxury perfumes with high street prices – and as you can guess, they were more popular than both beauty giants could have ever predicted.
Beauty obsessives fawned over Waterlily Tea Dress (notes of bergamot, spearmint and musk) and fell head-over-heels for Amalfi Sunray (orange blossom and mandarin) to name a couple of dreamy scents in the collection. It's no wonder we were left wanting more.
Excitingly, Zara and Jo have teamed up once again this summer to create a brand new perfume range – Zara Rain – inspired by the beauty of raindrops and their various scents. Just like the collection before, each perfume is affordable at £25.99 for 90ml (or £5.99 for 10ml if you'd like to dip your toe in).
As big fans of the first collection, of course we had to give the latest drop a go. Here's what 4 R29 staffers think of the new fragrances. Hint: you'll want them all.
