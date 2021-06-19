Beauty obsessives fawned over Waterlily Tea Dress (notes of bergamot, spearmint and musk) and fell head-over-heels for Amalfi Sunray (orange blossom and mandarin) to name a couple of dreamy scents in the collection. It's no wonder we were left wanting more.
Excitingly, Zara and Jo have teamed up once again this summer to create a brand new perfume range – Zara Rain – inspired by the beauty of raindrops and their various scents. Just like the collection before, each perfume is affordable at £25.99 for 90ml (or £5.99 for 10ml if you'd like to dip your toe in).
As big fans of the first collection, of course we had to give the latest drop a go. Here's what 4 R29 staffers think of the new fragrances. Hint: you'll want them all.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.