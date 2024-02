7 Fresh Perfume Trends For Spring, Predicted By A Fragrance Expert

Building a scent profile is all about trial and error, says Kattan, who suggests asking: What makes me feel best? What makes me feel confident? Above all, what feels authentic? “I would definitely go into the store and try things on or try brands that have sampler sets,” says Kattan. “Our Discovery Layering Set, £11 , features eight 1.5ml perfume samples, but lots of brands now do this.” A non-negotiable is testing the fragrance on your skin first. “I think everybody should wear the fragrance on their skin for at least 30 minutes before they either buy it or write it off entirely,” says Kattan. “A lot of people will smell perfume straight out of the bottle without spraying it, or on a blotter. That’s not a great representation of the fragrance at all.”