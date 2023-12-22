The Very Best Beauty Products Of 2023

"Danessa Myricks had the best 2023 in the beauty industry, bar none. It felt like you couldn’t leave the house without hearing about some incredible innovation she’d come up with, but my little highlighter-loving heart was most thrilled about the Vision Flush Glow release. Vision Flush already exists as a multipurpose colour product for lips and cheeks, but Vision Flush Glow is just for us highlighter people. Myricks has always dominated when it comes to glow products, but these ones are just accessible enough that you don’t have to feel like you need to be pro-level to use them, which can sometimes happen with liquid highlighters. These are smooth, easy to apply with a brush or with your fingers, and they’re also great as eyeshadows. If there is a Cult of Danessa Myricks, I am the supreme leader." - Amanda Mitchell, Refinery29 Senior Beauty Writer & Stories Creator