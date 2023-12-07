This Nail Serum Gave Us Visibly Stronger Nails In Just 7 Days

“My nails aren’t disastrous, but they’re not great either — they’re naturally quite ridged, plus they’re a bit cracked and bendy. That’s probably unsurprising given that my nail care routine is nonexistent, aside from doing a DIY shellac (a habit I picked up out of necessity in lockdown that just kind of stuck) and then guiltily peeling it off two weeks later. I also have the rather charming habit of picking at my cuticles (they’ve made even the most emotionally robust of manicurists weep), but addressing my somewhat anxious energy might be beyond the remit of a mere nail serum.”