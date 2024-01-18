This Nail Serum Gave Us Visibly Stronger Nails In Just 7 Days

“The Repaid Mode serum was much different than I imagined; it almost feels like you are hardly putting anything on. I guessed it would be a thick gel or oil, but it is actually a very watery consistency that dries almost immediately which I like and, personally, I hardly noticed any smell. After seven days of using two times a day, I do surprisingly feel like I’ve noticed a difference. While my peeling hasn’t completely gone away and there wasn’t a ton of visual improvement, I do feel like my nails are stronger and less fragile and that they were able to grow longer without cracking off immediately. I will definitely continue using it daily, as I feel like although it doesn’t give them a shine, it’s much more important to me that they stay strong and healthy than look pretty, so it’s a win for me.”