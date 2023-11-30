When it comes to the difference between gel overlays and BIAB, there are lots of similarities. In fact, the thicker texture of BIAB means that you could use it as a gel overlay underneath a nail color of your choice. But while a variety of gel products can be used as a protective layer, BIAB is a specific type known for its dual functionality as a builder gel as well as a base gel, says Streets. In short, BIAB can be used to add length to your natural nail by creating a tip, whereas gel overlays don’t extend the nail — they just strengthen and protect what’s already there.