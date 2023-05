This TikTok Trend Is Like A Band-Aid For Broken Nails

Alternatively, for zero dollars, you could give a similar technique a shot by using a tea bag at home. "Tea bags work well as a similarly thin but strong woven fabric that can easily be adhered to the nail with glue or polish and buffed down to create a smooth and repaired nail surface ready to paint," says Streets. Natalie Minerva , the lead nail artist on Euphoria, uses this trick, too. "If there is a mild tear in the free edge of the nail, I’ll grab a tea bag and cut it to the length of the rip," she says. "Next, I’ll grab some nail glue and lay that down over the tear, then place the cut tea bag material on top. I’ll add more nail glue on top of that, let it dry, then buff it so it’s flush with the natural curve of the nail. Consider it a nail Band-Aid!"