I Tried The Drugstore Version Of Olaplex — & It’s Just As Good

Since following this four-step routine, my hair is easier to brush, has fewer tangles and knots, dries much smoother with no more effort, and there's definitely less frizz. I've noticed it's not quite as sleek when I use the shampoo and conditioner alone. I've been using the serum, too, but in all honesty, this is the product in the line that I could take or leave. The winning ingredients are smoothing citric acid, of course, but also glycerin and dimethicone — a type of silicone that makes hair look and feel sleek. While I like that it's an easy, leave-in product, and it does help tame flyaways, I'm a bit cautious about using too much, as it has the highest amount of active ingredient: 20% citric acid. The five-star reviews speak for themselves but I think this product is probably much better suited to those with curly, thicker hair.