Olaplex Just Launched The Product Everyone Has Been Asking For

"I recently had quite a few inches chopped off my hair, so it’s in a sort of flipped, French bob style . I went short for a reason: I’m too lazy to style it. I simply apply a hair cream throughout my lengths and rough-dry on medium heat. But I want more structure to my hair. Could this be the answer? This is both a volumizer and a heat protector, so I spritzed it through towel-dried hair and rough-dried like usual. Somehow, it cut my blowdrying time in half and I was surprised by just how much volume and texture it lent my strands. Is there such a thing as too much? I had to use a bristle brush to tease the flipped over section into shape, but this took mere seconds. If your hair is too soft or slippery and it falls flat after styling, this is for you. My hair kept its shape for almost eight hours and I didn’t need to use any hairspray. My ends did feel a little dry, though, so next time I’m going to use it in conjunction with a moisturizing cream or serum. Thankfully, it’s not humid in London right now, but I’m adding it to my vacation stash to see if it really does shield against frizz like the label says." -Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director