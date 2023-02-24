Okay, What’s Happening With Olaplex?

A word to the wise: before linking hair loss to your Olaplex products, see a doctor. "It's never a good idea to self-diagnose," says Dr. Farjo. "Once you notice you are losing hair — and by that I mean a visual difference and not 'I can see hairs in my hand,' as we all shed hairs each day regardless — then it's worth investigating.” Additionally, Dr. Farjo says that if the hair loss is occurring over an extended period of more than three months then it makes sense to see a doctor, dermatologist, or trichologist for the purpose of obtaining a diagnosis.