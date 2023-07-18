Olaplex Just Launched The Product Everyone Has Been Asking For

“I've tried a lot of Olaplex products, but I'm not a diehard loyalist. Mainly because I have a ton of hair and it has about 19,000 textures, so it's hard to measure the effectiveness. A 'volumising' hair mist seems like something I don't necessarily need in my arsenal (my hair already has lots of volume) but I really liked this as a blowdry mist. It usually takes me a solid 45 minutes to blowdry my hair with my typical products, but this cut the entire experience nearly in half. This is astonishing considering how much hair I have. Within 25 minutes, I had blown out my entire head. My hair was smooth and even voluminous in its own way. I followed all the directions on the bottle and it worked out well for me. I'll definitely be grabbing this one again.” — Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer & Stories Creator