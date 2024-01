Out of the many TikTok-fueled nail trends that flooded FYPs everywhere last year, chrome nails were among the most popular — and show no signs of slowing down in 2024. As with many beauty moments these days, metallic manis were partially put on the map by one Hailey Bieber, who debuted "vanilla chrome" nails last summer; the highly-coveted look soon became ubiquitous at salons, even inspiring this writer to rock a festive take on chrome nails over the holidays. But if you're looking to re-create the metallic moment at home (regular gel manis are an expensive habit, there I said it!), there are plenty of ways to DIY the trendy manicure. Below, shop a few of our favorite variations on a theme.