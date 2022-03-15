These Pimple Patches Have Eradicated The Zits Of Over 86,000 Reviewers

It seems that for chronic zit-poppers — you know who you are — the patches are a kinder alternative to a fingernail, satisfying the urge to extract in a way that’s much less scarring (physically and emotionally). “I'm ... guilty of that cardinal sin in zitcare — constantly poking at the blemish,” remarked one reviewer. “[These patches] keep me from myself. I've already gone through one sheet!” The dots even reduced a stubborn spot that one reviewer had tried unsuccessfully to remove: “The skin had gotten torn up when I tried to pop it myself, so I was scared it would do something gross.” Happily, after leaving the patch on overnight, the reviewer “woke up and [the pimple] was GONE.” Another wrote: “I suffer from oil clogged pores so I will routinely get huge volcanoes on my face that will produce massive amounts of oil when picked. I know I should not pick at them but I just can't help myself, dang it.” The Mighty Patch, they explained, “[works] great.” Convincing before-and-after photos from fellow reviewers proudly portray the fruits of the patches' labor (FYI, maybe skip those if you're not great with icky stuff) and are about as convincing as it gets when it comes to inspiring you to hit "add to cart."