Beauty Editors Say That This Hairdryer Rivals The Dyson

First, rough-drying. Usually, this can take me 15 to 20 minutes and my hair slowly but surely expands into a ball shape that's hard to style afterwards. Without the nozzle, this took just under five minutes (yes, I timed it). With the nozzle it was a tad longer as the airflow is more concentrated. Each time I was taken aback by how smooth and glossy my hair looked and felt afterwards. That, says Hershesons, is all down to the 'oxy active' technology. In a press release, the brand explained that the dryer "emits active oxygen with an anti-bacterial effect, which increases shine, protects the elasticity of your hair and keeps your colour looking vibrant for longer". I don't understand it, but I like it.