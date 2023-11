I Was Chased Out Of A Restaurant For This Floral Street Perfume, It’s That Good

We’re taking a trip to the plains of the Arizona desert via the tropics. I don’t know how to describe this fragrance apart from that it smells dry — not dry in a bad way, but dry in a sense that reminds me of the desert lands that inspired the name; the sun hot on your skin, the air heady and warm. Compared to your usual zesty citrus scents, green earthy notes, fragrant florals or sweet gourmands, Arizona Bloom is totally unique in my books. It mixes coconut and salted musks (hence the tropical, seaside vibe) with floral amber and cashmere (hence the dry, desert feel) and jasmine petals and fig leaves (for the sweet warmth) to create a musky, grown-up perfume with real depth. This is the most unisex of Floral Street’s perfumes that I tested. I don’t think it will be for everyone and even though I like it, I think I’ll only wear it occasionally and mostly in the evenings. And so, I recommend trialling this out via a sample in the Discovery Kit before investing in a full size bottle. On the other hand, I can also see this piquing the interest of someone who is over smelling the same as everyone else and gaining fans because of how different it is.