I Was Chased Out Of A Restaurant For This Floral Street Perfume, It’s That Good

Before I spritzed my tester, I was dubious — I had read online that one of the notes in Wonderland Peony is cotton candy and, as someone who dislikes anything too sweet, that doesn’t really appeal. I should have definitely given Floral Street more credit. Wonderland Peony doesn’t smell overly saccharine at all, rather like an inviting cloud of fresh-floral goodness. Or just like wandering into a flower garden at the height of spring, all the blooms bursting with life and scent; bees buzzing, butterflies fluttering around you, birdsong overhead. Along with the peonies come bouquets of violets, handfuls of blackcurrants, raspberry flower and pink guava for a fruitiness, pink peppercorn berries and cedarwood notes for a woody earthiness and vetiver which, I think, adds a light grassy scent. Just like someone has freshly mowed the lawn nearby. If you like Jo Malone’s Peony and Blush Suede Cologne , then you’ll love this. In fact, since testing, I've found Wonderland Peony competing for top spot with Wild Vanilla Orchid and my tester bottle is almost finished — I’ll be in dire need of investing in a full size bottle very soon!