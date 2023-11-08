ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas Gift Guide

30+ Secret Santa Gifts That Are Way Too Good To Be Regifted

Maggie Zhou, Courtney Borrett
Last Updated 8November,2023, 6:22 am
Names are being drawn from hats, bowls and digitally around the country in preparation for Secret Santa. And while the gift-giving itself is an enjoyable experience, actually finding a gift within a set budget that your recipient will actually like can be stressful. You want to give a gift that they'll get at least some enjoyment out of, rather than regift to their Kris Kringle next year.
If you're looking for gifts for co-workers, acquaintances, your extended family, or your partner's relatives, here's our list of the best Secret Santa presents, no matter what budget you're on.

Gifts Under $15

$15 sounds like a small amount but it'll honestly get you very far in the present department. For beauty fiends, an out-there nail polish or mini eyeshadow palette will be put to good use. Homewares are always trending and so, a fun mug or a succulent make for an equally pretty and functional present. Ahead of the new year, fresh stationery or journals can mark an optimistic new start. If all else fails, soap and affirmations always do wonders.
shop 9 products
The Commonfolk Collective
Some Kind Of Wonderful Body Bar
$12.95
The Iconic
Muse
Mya Trinket Box
$12.95
Pillow Talk
Mermade Hair
No-crease Clips
$10.00
The Iconic
Typo
A6 Activity Journal
$9.99
Typo
Sephora
Mango Hand Masks
$9.00
Sephora
Revolution
Stimulating Scalp Massager
$10.00
ASOS
Charlotte Tilbury
Makeup Pencil Sharpener
$9.60
Net-A-Porter
Typo
Mini Affirmation Cards
$9.99
Typo
Rimmel London
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish
$4.47$8.95
Priceline

Gifts Under $25

Most Kris Kringle and Secret Santa budgets sit at around the $20 to $25 mark. And lucky for you, your imagination is the only limit here (well, that and the price maximum). If you know someone that spends a lot of time driving, this Frank Green cup holder is the perfect gift. In the skin and body realm, Sephora and The Ordinary have created unisex, gift-ready packs that are perfect for Kris Kringle. And for the tech lovers, we've chosen this karaoke microphone — half gag gift, half serious gift for someone who loves to belt out some tunes.
shop 10 products
Bed Threads
Pink Clay & Hazelnut Cloud Coasters
$20.00
Bed Threads
Kirsty Lief
Gold Incense Holder
$24.00
Gentle Habits
Frank Green
Car Cup Holder
$19.95
The Iconic
T2
Gold Bee Tea Infuser
$16.00
T2
By Terry
Baume De Rose Hydrating Sheet Mask
$24.72
Net-A-Porter
Porto
Lefromage Round Wooden Cheese Board
$24.99
House
The Ordinary
The Most-loved Set
$22.00
Sephora
Sephora
The Future Is Yours Eye Care Set
$25.00
Sephora
D.S. & Durga
Breakfast Leipzig Auto Fragrance
$23.00
Mecca
Ashintar Anji
Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
$19.99$28.99
Amazon Australia

Gifts Under $50

If you find yourself with a bit more dosh to spend on your friends, or you're chipping in with a couple of people, you can really start to cater to the receiver's interests. Are they in need of some relaxation? A yoga mat or gua sha tool could be exactly what they need. If the recipient is someone who scoffs at anything that isn't practical, something like a Stanley Cup could be the way to go.
shop 12 products
Emma Mulholland
Happy Hibiscus Cap
$50.00
Emma Mulholland
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm
$38.00
Mecca
The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Eau De Parfum
$39.00
Sephora
This Is Incense
This Is Incense - Noosa
$42.00
Gentle Habits
Paintlab
Red Hearts Press On Nails
$30.00
The Iconic
Slip
Scrunchie Ornament
$32.00
The Iconic
Stanley
H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler 40oz
$50.00
Amazon Australia
Go-To Skincare
Perfect Present Skincare Set
$24.00$32.00
Go-To Skincare
Alex Liddy
Cheese Knives
$15.00$49.99
House
Le Labo
Basil Hand Soap
$42.37
Net-A-Porter
Gaiam
Performance Soft Grip 4mm Yoga Mat
$49.95
The Iconic
Mount Lai
Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool Jade
$47.00
Sephora
