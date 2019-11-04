Kendall Jenner's hair doesn't typically make headlines because she doesn't switch it up all that often. While the supermodel has worn streaky blonde highlights and a crimped bob in the name of fashion, by in large, she keeps her dark brunette hair at a manageable length — spilling just past her shoulders — and sticks with a few classic styles that appear effortless.
There's no denying that Jenner and her go-to hairstylist, Ouai founder Jen Atkin, have perfected every iteration of the polished, cool-girl hairstyle — from the undone up-do to beach waves. In honour of Jenner's 24th birthday on November 3rd, we're breaking down the five simple hairstyles she's made her signature.