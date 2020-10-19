Shop Kendall & Kylie’s Just-Dropped Amazon Collab (Before It Sells Out)

Just when we thought we were Amazon-ed out after last week's Prime-Day marathon, the massive e-tailer pulls us back in. This week's news-worthy cycle on the site includes a surprise collaboration with the dynamic-Jenner-sister duo's clothing label, Kendall + Kylie. This new partnership was brought to us by Amazon's The Drop — aka the site's in-house brand that pumps out limited-edition-collab hype. Since launching last year, the retail behemoth has regularly partnered with an assortment of global influencers to bring you street-style inspired trends at budget-friendly prices. And now, Kendall + Kylie x The Drop marks its first celebrity endeavor.
The 26 piece line-up is filled with of-the-moment designs including everything from tie-dye loungewear sets to cozy cropped cardigans. Keeping to Amazon's DNA, the affordable collection starts at $35 and tops out at $89 — and, unlike the freestanding Kendall + Kylie line, Amazon is including plus-size shoppers in its special release (according to the size guide, available sizes range from 00 to 24). In case you were skeptical about whether or not the items come truly Kendall and Kylie approved, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty has provided Instagram-friendly selfies proudly showing off the wares as proof.
Browse our favorites from the new drop ahead and be sure to shop the full collection of styles on Amazon.
